STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Expression of people's trust in BJP's development model: Modi on UP Legislative Council poll win

A month after its resounding victory in the Assembly elections, the BJP swept the biennial polls to the state's Legislative Council by winning 33 out of 36 constituencies.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the BJP's sweep of the Legislative Council polls in Uttar Pradesh as yet another expression of people's trust in the BJP's development model.

In a tweet, he congratulated the winners and also greeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP functionaries.

A month after its resounding victory in the Assembly elections, the BJP swept the biennial polls to the state's Legislative Council by winning 33 out of 36 constituencies.

According to the results declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 24 of the 27 local authority seats, for which polling was held last week.

In addition, the BJP had won nine of the 36 seats unopposed. The results take the BJP past the halfway-mark in the 100-member House. Now, it will have 67 members in the upper house of the state legislature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Prime Minister BJP Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp