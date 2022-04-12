Goa: 67 per cent people wanted change, says Chidambaram; rues division in anti-BJP votes

By PTI

PANAJI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said those who wanted to see a change in Goa voted for different parties in the recently-held Assembly polls, which resulted in the ruling dispensation retaining power.

Chidambaram was addressing a function in Panaji to formalise Amit Palkar as the new Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president and Michael Lobo as its Legislature Party leader.

He said 67 per cent people wanted change and voted against the BJP, but since they voted for different parties, the people of the state found after the results, which were declared in March 10, that "there has been no change at all".

He said the new government has the same character, same faces and in many cases ministers getting the same portfolios, adding that one wondered if this was the dispensation that would bring "change, development and jobs" in Goa.

"What will happen, I am afraid, is a repeat of what has happened over the last 10 years (under BJP rule). The Congress accepts the verdict. However, there is, of course, a trace of disappointment in the ultimate results. We lost six seats to the BJP by very small margins," Chidambaram, who was the party's poll in charge for the state, said.

The cumulative margin of these six seats was 3,000 which effectively meant "3,000 voters decided who would form the next government", he said, adding that the Congress has no complaints as this was the law of the country, which has to be accepted.

He said the new appointments in the GPCC signal the handing over of responsibility to a new generation, which is the right thing to do, as nearly 60 per cent of India is under the age of 40.

India will remain a young country over the next decade and the new team will have to lead the party to achieve goals step by step, starting from the panchayat polls due in some months to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and then the Assembly elections here in 2027, the former Union minister said.

He said he wanted young people with fire in their bellies and passion for change to join the Congress here, adding that a day must come when block committee chiefs, sarpanches etc from the party are in their 20s and 30s.

In the Assembly polls that were held on February 14 and results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP managed to win 20 seats in the 40-member House, while the Congress could win just 11.