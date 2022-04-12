STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa: 67 per cent people wanted change, says Chidambaram; rues division in anti-BJP votes

Chidambaram was addressing a function in Panaji to formalise Amit Palkar as the new Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president and Michael Lobo as its Legislature Party leader.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said those who wanted to see a change in Goa voted for different parties in the recently-held Assembly polls, which resulted in the ruling dispensation retaining power.

Chidambaram was addressing a function in Panaji to formalise Amit Palkar as the new Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president and Michael Lobo as its Legislature Party leader.

He said 67 per cent people wanted change and voted against the BJP, but since they voted for different parties, the people of the state found after the results, which were declared in March 10, that "there has been no change at all".

He said the new government has the same character, same faces and in many cases ministers getting the same portfolios, adding that one wondered if this was the dispensation that would bring "change, development and jobs" in Goa.

"What will happen, I am afraid, is a repeat of what has happened over the last 10 years (under BJP rule). The Congress accepts the verdict. However, there is, of course, a trace of disappointment in the ultimate results. We lost six seats to the BJP by very small margins," Chidambaram, who was the party's poll in charge for the state, said.

The cumulative margin of these six seats was 3,000 which effectively meant "3,000 voters decided who would form the next government", he said, adding that the Congress has no complaints as this was the law of the country, which has to be accepted.

He said the new appointments in the GPCC signal the handing over of responsibility to a new generation, which is the right thing to do, as nearly 60 per cent of India is under the age of 40.

India will remain a young country over the next decade and the new team will have to lead the party to achieve goals step by step, starting from the panchayat polls due in some months to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and then the Assembly elections here in 2027, the former Union minister said.

He said he wanted young people with fire in their bellies and passion for change to join the Congress here, adding that a day must come when block committee chiefs, sarpanches etc from the party are in their 20s and 30s.

In the Assembly polls that were held on February 14 and results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP managed to win 20 seats in the 40-member House, while the Congress could win just 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Congress
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp