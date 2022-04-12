STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, UGC allows students to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously

This provides flexibility to a student to pursue any combination of a diploma programme and an undergraduate (UG) degree, two master's programmes or even two bachelor's programmes

Published: 12th April 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

The guidelines in this regard will be uploaded on the UGC website on Wednesday (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced that students will now be able to simultaneously pursue two-full time academic programmes, which will help expand their knowledge and skill-set.

This provides flexibility to a student to pursue any combination of a diploma programme and an undergraduate (UG) degree, two master's programmes or even two bachelor's programmes, not only in physical or online mode but in combination mode too. They can do it at the same university or from different universities.

The guidelines in this regard will be uploaded on the UGC website on Wednesday.

This is the first time such a programme has been envisaged. Earlier, the UGC regulations did not allow students to pursue two full-time programmes.

The guidelines will apply to all the programmes available across the country and universities can implement it only after the approval of the universities' statutory bodies. However, it will not be mandatory for them.

In a virtual meeting, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said under the National Education Policy (NEP), the latest move aims to offer flexibility and personalisation of higher education and even allow multidisciplinary education across various domains for students.

He added that if a student is eligible to pursue a postgraduate (UG) degree and wants to enroll in a bachelor's degree in a different domain, they will be able to pursue a UG and PG degree simultaneously. However, the class timing for both programmes must not clash.

This would also mean that students can now pursue two-degree programmes across sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, and various disciplines.

He clarified that the guidelines only apply to lecture-based courses, including undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes. MPhil and PhD programmes will not fall under the same scheme.

Students will also have multiple entry and exit options introduced by the NEP.

The university will decide on attendance to a programme, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UGC
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp