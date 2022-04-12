Jharkhand ropeway accident: Rescue operation completed, 45 people airlifted to safety

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: The operation to rescue those stranded following the ropeway mishap in Deoghar was successfully completed on Tuesday, with the last person, Chatthi Lal Shah, stranded on the trolley being airlifted to safety. During the rescue operation, which continued for nearly 45 hours, a total of 45 persons, including children, were rescued by different teams of the Indian Army, IAF, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration.

On the first day of the rescue operation on Monday, a total of 32 persons were saved by different teams of Indian Army, IAF, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration following which the operation was temporarily suspended due to darkness. On Tuesday morning, the operation was resumed and the remaining 13 people were airlifted by the IAF helicopter.

Meanwhile, the operation also witnessed two casualties when a person, Rakesh Mandal, died after falling into the valley while being airlifted by IAF helicopter on Monday. On Tuesday also, a woman, Shobha Devi, who fell into 1500 feet deep valley after losing balance during the rescue operation, finally succumbed to her injuries.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, a woman succumbed to her injuries sustained inside a cable car that “swung wildly” during the mishap. According to officials, a collision took place between the trollies due to a technical snag in the ropeway, which led to the mishap.

Notably, two helicopters, an Mi-17 and an Mi-17 V5, of the Indian Air Force were deployed in the rescue operations.

Jharkhand HC seeks detailed report from state government

The Jharkhand High Court, taking suo-moto cognizance of media reports on the ropeway mishap that took place at Trikut Hills in Deoghar on Sunday, has sought a detailed report on the issue from the state government. The Court of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad directed the state government to submit a detailed investigation report by April 25. The court said that despite a similar incident taking place in the past, no lessons were learnt from it.

“The division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, taking suo moto cognizance into the matter which took place at Trikut hills in Deoghar, has ordered a probe and sought a detailed report on it. It has fixed

April 26 as the next date for hearing,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Treasurer Dheeraj Kumar. Earlier in 2011, a PIL was filed by Bablu Kumar in the Jharkhand High Court seeking a probe into the irregularities following an accident which took place in the ropeway, he added.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan informed the court that a high-level probe has already been ordered and the rescue operation was underway and most of the people, who are stranded on the trolleys, have been rescued.

According to officials, a collision which took place between the trollies due to a technical snag in the ropeway led to the mishap putting the lives of 48 people in danger.

