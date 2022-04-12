STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand clashes claim one life; internet cut off in riot-hit areas

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Waghmare Prasad Krishna confirmed the fatality but refused to divulge further details.

Published: 12th April 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Internet

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Internet services were temporarily blocked and prohibitory orders issued in parts of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand following communal clashes during Ram Navami processions on Sunday.

A person who was grievously injured during the violence, succumbed to injuries on Monday. 

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Waghmare Prasad Krishna confirmed the fatality but refused to divulge further details, saying that they were still trying to confirm whether the death was related to the communal violence.

“To avoid any untoward incident, internet services have temporarily been blocked and Section 144 has been imposed in some parts of the district as a precautionary measure,” said the deputy commissioner.

Sources, however, claimed the deceased was identified as one Aman Ansari, hailing from Boda village. According to his family, Aman was returning from Lohardaga along with his nephew Mohammed Wasim on Sunday evening, when an unruly crowd attacked them.

Both of them were rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where Aman succumbed to his injuries while Wasim is still struggling for life.

At least four persons were injured after clashes broke out following the incidents of stone-throwing during Ramnavami Shobha Yatra in Hirahi village of Lohardaga. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Navami
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp