Jharkhand clashes claim one life; internet cut off in riot-hit areas

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Internet services were temporarily blocked and prohibitory orders issued in parts of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand following communal clashes during Ram Navami processions on Sunday.

A person who was grievously injured during the violence, succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Waghmare Prasad Krishna confirmed the fatality but refused to divulge further details, saying that they were still trying to confirm whether the death was related to the communal violence.

“To avoid any untoward incident, internet services have temporarily been blocked and Section 144 has been imposed in some parts of the district as a precautionary measure,” said the deputy commissioner.

Sources, however, claimed the deceased was identified as one Aman Ansari, hailing from Boda village. According to his family, Aman was returning from Lohardaga along with his nephew Mohammed Wasim on Sunday evening, when an unruly crowd attacked them.

Both of them were rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where Aman succumbed to his injuries while Wasim is still struggling for life.

At least four persons were injured after clashes broke out following the incidents of stone-throwing during Ramnavami Shobha Yatra in Hirahi village of Lohardaga.