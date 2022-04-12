Kolkata Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jadavpur University has assured to organise accommodation for fourth-year students so they can write their final exams offline – however, only a few students have taken the offer.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Few takers for hostels, Jadavpur extends date
Jadavpur University has assured to organise accommodation for fourth-year students so they can write their final exams offline – however, only a few students have taken the offer. Most of the students are keen to write the exams offline. The university had extended the deadline for sending applications for hostel accommodation till April 10 so that more students could apply. A JU official said students would be accommodate at its hostels so they can write the end semester exams in person in late April. “If required, more accommodation can be arranged in the youth hostel run by the state government. Lodging arrangements can be made in the PG hostels too,” said the official.

Greens cry foul over traditional hunting festival
Accusing forest authorities and the police of inaction, animal activists claimed that a traditional hunting festival in West Midnapore district last week saw the killing of several birds and animals. A Kolkata High Court order in 2019 put a complete embargo on ritual hunting in various districts in southwestern Bengal – populated by tribal communities. Animal lovers fear a rerun of the massacre of a range of wildlife on several upcoming dates of ritual hunting in the region. According to members of Human and Environment Alliance League (HEAL), the kills included wild boars and birds like orange headed thrush. They were in West Midnapore to track the alleged hunters.

TMC leader’s son held over gang-rape of minor girl
Police at Hanskhali in Nadia district has taken into custody employees of a crematorium and a local quack in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl. The girl was raped at the birthday party of a local Trinamool Congress leader’s son, who is the member of local panchayat. Police, have also arrested the son of the TMC leader. The incident which took place last Tuesday came to light following a police complaint lodged by the girl’s parents on Saturday. The parents alleged that they were forced by the TMC leader to treat the girl with the quack and later bury the body. The quack had treated the girl for abdominal pain. She died of excessive bleeding.

Pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@ newindianexpress.com

