STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Herald row: ED grills Mallikarjun Kharge in Herald ‘money laundering’ case

The ED is probing AJL and the role of various Congress leaders under the anti-money laundering law since 2016 after taking cognisance of a FIR registered by the CBI.

Published: 12th April 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge at the ED office in New Delhi on Monday after being called for questioning. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday examined Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. 

Kharge, 79, was summoned to appear before the economic intelligence agency with regard to the high-profile probe. His statement was recorded under sections related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, ED officials added.

The newspaper is owned and run by the Congress through a company named Associated Journals Ltd (AJL). The questioning was necessitated as Kharge is stated to be an office-bearer of Young Indian and AJL, the officials said.

The ED is probing AJL and the role of various Congress leaders under the anti-money laundering law since 2016 after taking cognisance of a FIR registered by the CBI.  There were allegations that the accused used the proceeds of crime in the form of a land plot allotted illegally to AJL in Panchkula and pledged it to avail loan from a bank in Delhi for constructing a building in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The property, valued at Rs 16.38 crore, was attached by the ED in 2020.

In a criminal complaint filed before a trial court in Delhi, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had accused Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

The Delhi High Court had last year had issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on the plea of Swamy seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court. The Gandhis had contended that Swamy’s plea was misconceived and premature. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Mallikarjun Kharge National Herald
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp