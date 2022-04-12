STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab people will soon get good news, says CM Mann

Mann, who was in Delhi, met Kejriwal and held discussion over the issue of giving 300 units of free electricity to people of Punjab.

Published: 12th April 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give a "good news" to people of the state, indicating that it could announce 300 units of free electricity to households.

Mann also said he had a meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. AAP had made the promise in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls.

While making the announcement last year, Kejriwal did not clarify whether 300 units of free electricity will be given per month as Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.

Earlier in the day, the ruling party in Punjab faced flak over some reports suggesting that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal summoned senior officials of the state for a meeting in the national capital.

Mann, who was in Delhi, met Kejriwal and held discussion over the issue of giving 300 units of free electricity to people of Punjab.

"Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Very soon, will give good news to the people of Punjab," said Mann in a Punjabi tweet.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang told the media here that the Punjab government's blueprint for giving 300 units of free electricity to people is almost ready and soon an announcement in this regard will be made.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Punjab CM AAP Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp