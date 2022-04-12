STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rakesh Tikait asks farmers to not get divided into castes and religions, calls for strong opposition

He alleged that the government wants those diesel vehicles which have crossed the lifespan of 10 years disposed of.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Alleging that the government wants farmers to quit farming, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday appealed to agriculturists to not get divided into castes and religions but vote as one community to force the government to tweak policies favouring them.

Speaking at a function organised by MGM University and Mahatma Phule Samajik Samata Pratishthan, Tikait called for a strong opposition and said that "currently fighting is going on for claiming the captaincy of a ship which is stuck in a storm".

"Farmers should vote as a farmer community. Only then the government will realise their importance and take decisions benefiting them," the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader said.

Tikait criticised the Central government for its policies regarding electricity.

"Many states give free electricity (to farmers). But the Centre wants to bring the electricity amendment bill which has a provision that even small farmers with two cattle have to take a commercial consumer connection. Can farmer stay alive by taking a commercial connection?" he asked.

He alleged that the government wants those diesel vehicles which have crossed the lifespan of 10 years disposed of.

"These vehicles also include diesel generators and tractors of farmers. A policy is being decided on this but we showed that our tractors can run well on the roads of Delhi," he said referring to the tractor rally taken out on January 26, 2021.

Tikait said another agitation is needed to resolve many issues of farmers.

There will also be a need for another agitation in the country.

While talking about the MSP for crops, Tikait claimed that even after multiple rounds of meetings, no representative from the government met farmers even at the time of revoking the three laws.

"It was like a digital settlement. But we shall continue to agitate on different issues concerning farmers," he said.

Tikait called for a strong opposition in the country.

"The Opposition is currently fighting for claiming the captaincy of a ship which is stuck in a storm. Bring the ship out of the storm and everyone can become the captain," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait Bharatiya Kisan Union
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp