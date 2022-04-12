Rakesh Tikait asks farmers to not get divided into castes and religions, calls for strong opposition

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Alleging that the government wants farmers to quit farming, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday appealed to agriculturists to not get divided into castes and religions but vote as one community to force the government to tweak policies favouring them.

Speaking at a function organised by MGM University and Mahatma Phule Samajik Samata Pratishthan, Tikait called for a strong opposition and said that "currently fighting is going on for claiming the captaincy of a ship which is stuck in a storm".

"Farmers should vote as a farmer community. Only then the government will realise their importance and take decisions benefiting them," the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader said.

Tikait criticised the Central government for its policies regarding electricity.

"Many states give free electricity (to farmers). But the Centre wants to bring the electricity amendment bill which has a provision that even small farmers with two cattle have to take a commercial consumer connection. Can farmer stay alive by taking a commercial connection?" he asked.

He alleged that the government wants those diesel vehicles which have crossed the lifespan of 10 years disposed of.

"These vehicles also include diesel generators and tractors of farmers. A policy is being decided on this but we showed that our tractors can run well on the roads of Delhi," he said referring to the tractor rally taken out on January 26, 2021.

Tikait said another agitation is needed to resolve many issues of farmers.

There will also be a need for another agitation in the country.

While talking about the MSP for crops, Tikait claimed that even after multiple rounds of meetings, no representative from the government met farmers even at the time of revoking the three laws.

"It was like a digital settlement. But we shall continue to agitate on different issues concerning farmers," he said.

Tikait called for a strong opposition in the country.

"The Opposition is currently fighting for claiming the captaincy of a ship which is stuck in a storm. Bring the ship out of the storm and everyone can become the captain," he said.