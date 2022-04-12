STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ready to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in civic bodies: Nagaland

The top court said that with this there is no impediment in holding of elections providing reservation for women.

Published: 12th April 2022 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Nagaland government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court it has agreed to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in civic bodies.

The state government told a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M Sundresh that a resolution has been adopted in this regard at a consultative meeting held on March 9 where all the stakeholders were present.

"A resolution was passed affirmed by the chief minister and the others that we should go ahead with the 74th amendment giving reservation of 33 per cent to women," the state counsel told the bench.

The top court said that with this there is no impediment in holding of elections providing reservation for women.

"We have also pursued the affidavit of compliance in which it is stated that on March 16, 2022 a meeting was held in regard to elections for urban local bodies after taking into account the direction of this court the state election commission was intimated to use state assembly electoral rolls as the basis for municipal elections and intensively update the same on account of large gap since the last elections.

"The state election commission submits that they have already initiated a process of summary revision which will take place in two months," the bench said while directing that it to apprise about the schedule of elections on next date of hearing in July.

The apex court had earlier rapped the Nagaland government over the delay to enforce reservation for women in the state's urban local bodies, saying an important aspect of gender equality seems to be getting postponed.

It had taken note of the grievance made by the state election commission that the State Government is not responding to its request regarding changes in legislation to adopt the electoral rolls of Parliament in the assembly election for use in local body elections.

The State Election Commission had told the apex court that no response had been received in pursuance to the office letter to provide requisite additional fields in existing rolls to enable ward-wise segregation of voters.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and others seeking to hold the elections for all municipalities and town councils in Nagaland forthwith in accordance with Section 23A of the Nagaland Municipal (First Amendment) Act, 2006 and the notification of the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Supreme Court
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp