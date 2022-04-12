Sisodia highlights ‘plight’ of government schools in Gujarat, assures makeover if AAP wins

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Having made ‘world-class’ school education in Delhi one of its strong points, the Aam Aadmi Party is now claiming that it will improve education in Gujarat if voted to power.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia who visited government schools in Gujarat on Monday, referring to the poor condition of government schools in the state, also questioned the BJP which has been ruling the state for 27 years.

The AAP, which will contest the Gujarat assembly elections due in December, has been trying to project itself as an alternative to the BJP. The party had earlier questioned governments in states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa regarding the condition of government schools and education.

Subsequent to his visit, Sisodia took to social media to post photos from schools in the state.

“Take a glimpse of how the BJP, which has been running the government in Gujarat for 27 years, has given government schools to the people of Gujarat. Today I visited two schools in Gujarat’s education minister’s assembly in Bhavnagar,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Schools in Gujarat education minister’s constituency have toilets in such a way that you cannot stand for a minute. How can a teacher here stay in school for seven hours and teach children?” he tweeted.

Sisodia’s attack on the BJP comes after his recent challenge to Gujarat’s Education Minister Jitu Waghani for a debate on school education.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, responding to Sisodia’s tweet, also expressed resentment to see the plight of schools in Gujarat.

In retaliation, Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma also posted a video from a school in Delhi on Twitter, and accused the Delhi CM of misleading people by crores worth of advertisements and talking about increasing the education budget by one and a half times.

Kejriwal tweeted: "It is very sad to see this plight of government schools. It's been 75 years since we got independence. We could not afford a good education. Why? How will India progress if every child does not get the best education?" Sisodia said some parents told him that Jitu Vaghani's family ran a private school-cum-college very well.

"It is a very big failure of BJP. Either the BJP does not intend to improve the condition of government schools, or its minister does not intend to run a government school properly," he alleged.

Quoting a statement of Vaghani during the Gujarat Assembly session, Sisodia said 13,000 government schools do not have computers, and 700 schools have only one teacher each.

Sisodia said that BJP deployed its MPs in Delhi to inspect government schools, "but they could not find a single school where they could say, 'look at these schools, covered in cobwebs, without teaching facilities, no water.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is showcasing changes it has brought in the education sector in Delhi and assuring to replicate them in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a BJP bastion, where elections are due in December this year.

The AAP is looking to contest all 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat by presenting itself as a viable alternative to both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Notably, Vaghani had said at a public function that those who do not like schools in Gujarat should collect their children's school leaving certificates and go to whichever state they find better.

Sisodia, who had recently challenged Vaghani for a debate on school education, claimed the AAP government in Delhi changed the face of government schools after Arvind Kejriwal became its chief minister.

(With PTI Inputs)