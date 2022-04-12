STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There's hatred on BJP's bulldozer: Rahul Gandhi

More than 80 people have been arrested after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession triggered large-scale arson in Khargone, officials said.

Published: 12th April 2022 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government should run a bulldozer over problems of the people such as inflation and unemployment but the BJP's bulldozer is carrying "hatred and terror", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

His attack on the BJP came after the Khargone district administration in Madhya Pradesh started demolition of at least 50 "illegal" structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession.

The state government said damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.

More than 80 people have been arrested after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession triggered large-scale arson in Khargone, officials said.

"Inflation and unemployment have left the people of the country gasping. The government should run a bulldozer over these problems of the people. But the bulldozer of the BJP is carrying hatred and terror," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in parts of the country, with one person killed and 12 others injured at Lohardaga in Jharkhand, while a curfew was clamped following stone pelting and arson in Khargone city.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also attacked the BJP over violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

"Lord Ram is celebrated as Maryada Purushottam, which means the epitome of righteousness. On Lord Ram's birthday, acts of intolerance, violence and hate are committed," he said in a tweet.

"The highest leaders of the country refuse to hear or see the evil of spreading hate. Their mouths are shut. Everyday, we are becoming a less free country. All right-thinking people should condemn the violence and the intimidation unleashed by self-appointed guardians of the country," Chidambaram said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp