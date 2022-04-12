Voting for by-poll to Bochaha assembly seat in Bihar underway amid tight security

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Voting for by-poll to Bochaha assembly seat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district is underway amid tight security arrangements, officials at the state police headquarters said on Tuesday. Altogether 15 companies of the central armed police force (CAPF) and three companies of Bihar police have been deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful election in the constituency.

Some anti-social elements had tried to vitiate atmosphere by planting saffron flag at the top of a mosque at Mohammadpur on Ram Navami on April 10.

Subsequently patrolling was intensified in sensitive localities. A total of 2,90,955 voters will decide the fate of 13 contestants, including three women. Around 1,53,545 men, 1,37,597 women and four third gender will exercise their franchise at 350 polling booths.

Voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The by-poll to this seat necessitated death of sitting MLA Musafir Paswan in November last year due to illness. He was elected on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party led by Mukesh Sahani.

Sahani had contested the assembly polls in 2020 as part of NDA. However, political differences with its NDA ally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led to sacking of Sahani from the Nitish Kumar cabinet recently. The BJP has fielded Beby Kumar, former MLA, from the reserved constituency. RJD has given ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Locals said the RJD nominee may get sympathy votes.

However, Sahani had fielded Geeta Devi, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram. In 2020, Ram had lost to Musafir Paswan of the VIP. Earlier, Ram had represented the seat for eight term.

Also in the fray are the Congress and four independent candidates. Congress has given ticket to Tarun Choudhary. For the BJP, the a win will ensure that the sacking of Sahani, also known as 'Son of Mallah', has not resulted in backlash from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

However, RJD will solely be banking on its tradition core vote—Muslim and Yadav. However, it may dent into utter castes votes of the BJP. The results of recently concluded legislative council election for 24 seats is a case in point.