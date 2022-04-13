STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bommai sees BJP wave in state, says party will romp back to power on its own

He came down heavily on the Congress party stating that "it is diminishing day by day and is getting disconnected from the people".

Published: 13th April 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai seen arriving for a Cabinet meeting at Vidhansoudha in Bengaluru in this file photo. (Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Despite a severe backlash over the suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil who had levelled bribery allegations against minister KS Eshwarappa and despite communal incidents rocking the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that there is a wave in favour of the BJP and exuded confidence that his party will come back to power on its own in Karnataka in 2023.

Addressing a party workers' convention at Bantwal, he said the BJP government has performed in a manner that brings respect to its party workers and claimed that the government had faced all challenges effectively including the uniform (hijab) row and is ready also to face any challenges in the coming days too.

"Except 2-3 incidents, we have maintained law and order effectively. But Opposition is twisting all issues as they do not want them to be resolved. They want to fool the people for the sake of their vote bank," he alleged.

ALSO READ | Karnataka contractor's suicide: Santosh was not given work order, say friends

Further, he came down heavily on the Congress party stating that "it is diminishing day by day and is getting disconnected from the people".

"I don't know whether it's because it is old or due to internal bickering. The way their leaders speak does not behove well for the party. People are watching. Congress leaders can't even match BJP workers in commanding respect," he said.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules will be simplified in order to boost tourism in the coastal districts of the state. The Deputy Commissioners of the coastal districts have already been instructed to identify lands for industrial parks which will be developed once the CRZ rules are simplified. He also promised to resolve the issues related to Deemed Forests and others at the earliest.

Stating that the State and Central governments have introduced a slew of programmes for the benefit of the common man, he asked party workers to meet the beneficiaries of all programmes in order to convert them into permanent voters of the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Elections 2023 KS Eshwarappa
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp