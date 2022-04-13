Bommai sees BJP wave in state, says party will romp back to power on its own

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Despite a severe backlash over the suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil who had levelled bribery allegations against minister KS Eshwarappa and despite communal incidents rocking the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that there is a wave in favour of the BJP and exuded confidence that his party will come back to power on its own in Karnataka in 2023.

Addressing a party workers' convention at Bantwal, he said the BJP government has performed in a manner that brings respect to its party workers and claimed that the government had faced all challenges effectively including the uniform (hijab) row and is ready also to face any challenges in the coming days too.

"Except 2-3 incidents, we have maintained law and order effectively. But Opposition is twisting all issues as they do not want them to be resolved. They want to fool the people for the sake of their vote bank," he alleged.

ALSO READ | Karnataka contractor's suicide: Santosh was not given work order, say friends

Further, he came down heavily on the Congress party stating that "it is diminishing day by day and is getting disconnected from the people".

"I don't know whether it's because it is old or due to internal bickering. The way their leaders speak does not behove well for the party. People are watching. Congress leaders can't even match BJP workers in commanding respect," he said.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules will be simplified in order to boost tourism in the coastal districts of the state. The Deputy Commissioners of the coastal districts have already been instructed to identify lands for industrial parks which will be developed once the CRZ rules are simplified. He also promised to resolve the issues related to Deemed Forests and others at the earliest.

Stating that the State and Central governments have introduced a slew of programmes for the benefit of the common man, he asked party workers to meet the beneficiaries of all programmes in order to convert them into permanent voters of the BJP.