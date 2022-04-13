STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana hospital joins hands with a supermarket to offer free treatment; draws flak

The Chhattisgarh Medical Council felt that the publicity has lowered the dignity and honour of the profession to the level of commodity.

The Chhattisgarh Medical Council felt that the publicity has lowered the dignity and honour of the profession to the level of commodity. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Medical Council has lodged a protest seeking strict action from their counterparts in Haryana against the doctors of a private hospital joining hands with local SODHI’s Supermarket where shopping will earn the customer one free OPD (Out Patient Department treatment) with a senior consultant.

“Such advertisement is very derogatory to the medical profession and is a blatant violation of Medical Council of India Professional conduct, etiquette and ethics regulation on various counts”, elucidated the letter addressed to the Registrar of Haryana Medical Council.

In the given advertisement citing the launch of the Gurugram-based hospital’s community programme linking with the daily needs shopping, carries the pictures of nine doctors with their names.

“Soliciting of patients directly or indirectly by doctors and such self-advertisement is unethical docent on the part of the Madalasa hospital who has grossly violated the various section of the Professional Regulations-2002, the Council narrated and further expressed fear that if not stopped at an early stage there remains a possibility of many others following the practice in far bigger ways.

The Council in its grievance letter enumerated a description of how the Madalasa hospital blatantly violated various provisions of the Regulations.

“Uphold the dignity of the medical profession. Initiate quick and strict action”, the Haryana Medical Council was urged to initiate necessary preventive measures. A copy of the advertisement was also shared.

Chhattisgarh Medical Council Haryana private hospital SODHI’s Supermarket Madalasa hospital
