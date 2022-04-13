PM Modi pays tributes to former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere on his 100th birth anniversary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere on his 100th birth anniversary and said the principles of unity and equality that he advocated are as relevant today as ever.

"Mwalimu Nyerere's life and his work remain a constant inspiration for all of us," Modi tweeted.

"The principles of unity and equality that he advocated are as relevant today as ever.

My tributes to the great leader and friend of India on his 100th birth anniversary," he said.

Nyerere, who was born on April 13, 1922 and passed away on October 14, 1999, was a Tanzanian anti-colonial activist. He served as the president of Tanzania from 1964 to 1985.