Ropeway operator under scanner over accident in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Terming it a “rarest of the rare” event, the operators of the Trikut Hills ropeway in Jharkhand claimed the accident, which claimed three lives and kept 45 people stranded midair for several hours in

Deoghar, happened due to the dislocation of the rope from the pole wheel.

Rescue operations underway at Trikut Hills

in Deoghar on Tuesday | PTI

The contract for operating the ropeway at Trikut Hills in Deoghar had been awarded to Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited by the state tourism department. “The accident took place after the rope got dislocated from the pole wheel.

Such incidents don’t happen usually, and hence, a thorough investigation will be conducted by the technical team which already has reached here,” said general manager (commercial) of the firm. He also refuted the allegations that the ropeway was not being maintained properly.

Locals claimed there had been no substantial maintenance in the last three years. “Contract of Damodar Ropeways expired in 2019 and still it was being operated illegally,” said Godda MP Nishikant Dubey. He also blamed the district administration and the tourism department.

