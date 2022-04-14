STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

95 per cent of online responses to Parliamentary panel oppose raising women's marriage age; 'conspiracy' suspected

It seems that these emails are part of a conspiracy to defeat the purpose of this landmark legislation, sources in the panel said.

Published: 14th April 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 95 per cent of the email representations received by a parliamentary panel examining a bill to raise the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 have opposed it, with sources in the committee on Wednesday expressing apprehension that it could be part of a conspiracy to defeat the landmark government initiative.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, has received around 95,000 email representations on the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in Lok Sabha in December 2021.

Of these, 90,000 emails that opposed the bill have identical content and appear to have been drafted by the same source, sources told PTI.

It seems that these emails are part of a conspiracy to defeat the purpose of this landmark legislation, sources in the panel said.

The standing committee on Monday met with some members of the Jaya Jaitly-headed Task Force appointed by the government in June 2020, which recommended raising the age of marriage of girls.

Jaitly, the leader of the erstwhile Samata Party, NITI Aayog member V K Paul and doctor Dipti Shah were among those who attended the meeting.

The task force members told the panel that raising marriage age for women should be accompanied with several other reforms such as better access to education and improvement in women's safety.

Meanwhile, Congress MP TN Prathapan, who is a member of the parliamentary committee, has suggested that the panel should invite all religious bodies which are against the bill.

He further said the panel should travel across the country to interact with women and NGOs about this bill and also hold discussions with women MPs from both Houses of Parliament, as the committee has only two women members.

The bill was introduced by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani amid protests from the opposition on December 21 last year.

She had sought that the bill be referred to a parliamentary standing committee for further scrutiny and said that the government was open to further discussion on it.

The committee examining the bill was given further three-month extension in March this year.

The proposed law will apply to all communities in the country and, once enacted, will supersede existing marriage and personal laws.

Accordingly, the government will bring amendments to seven personal laws -- the Indian Christian Marriage Act; the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act; the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act; the Special Marriage Act; the Hindu Marriage Act; and the Foreign Marriage Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marriage Marriage Age
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp