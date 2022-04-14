STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABVP seeks permission to install loudspeakers on Aligarh crossings to recite Hanuman Chalisa

An official said that the administration has received an application from the ABVP and is looking into the matter.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ALIGARH (UTTAR PRADESH): Members of ABVP, the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, have sought the district authorities' permission to install loudspeakers at 21 prominent road crossings here for reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Additional District Magistrate (City) Rakesh Patel said the administration has received an application from the ABVP and is looking into the matter. "The administration is looking into the legal ramifications of the issue and would take a decision accordingly," the ADM told reporters Wednesday evening.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's former state secretary Baldev Choudhary, meanwhile, told media persons here on Wednesday that they were waiting for the district administration's decision on the issue. "If we do not receive necessary permission, we will decide our future course of action," Choudhary said.

Volunteers of some right-wing groups, meanwhile, have started a drive in some parts of the city to collect donations for procuring loudspeakers and other equipment for installing them in the different parts of the city.

