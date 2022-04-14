STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional charge for Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj till end of April

In an order issued late on Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said it approved additional charge of the post to Bajaj with immediate effect till April 30.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj was given charge of the Department of Economic Affairs as the incumbent official, Ajay Seth, has gone on a leave till the end of the month.

Life has come full circle for Bajaj who was replaced by Seth as the secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs last year. Seth, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, has been an old hand in the Ministry 

of Finance. The senior bureuacrat  had earlier served as Deputy Secretary and Director in the Department of Expenditure and Department of Economic Affairs between 2000 and 2004, according to government admnistrative watchers.

