STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad HC rejects two women's plea to recognise their 'marriage', cites Hindu culture

A Habeas Corpus plea was filed by Anju Devi seeking the custody of her 23-year-old daughter who, she alleged, was illegally detained by a 22-year-old woman.

Published: 14th April 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: A plea by two women to recognise their "marriage" on the argument that such union was not "opposed" by the Hindu Marriage Act has been rejected by the Allahabad High Court.

Opposing their plea, the Uttar Pradesh government's counsel opined that same-sex marriage was against Indian culture and Indic religions, and was invalid under Indian laws.

A Habeas Corpus plea was filed by Anju Devi seeking the custody of her 23-year-old daughter who, she alleged, was illegally detained by a 22-year-old woman.

On April 6, the court directed the state government counsel to ensure the presence of both the women during the hearing the next day.

The two women presented themselves in the court of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav on April 7.

They told the court that they got "married" to each other and pleaded that the union be recognised.

The women contended that the Hindu Marriage Act talks about the marriage of two people and homosexual marriage has not been opposed by the legislation.

However, the state government counsel said, "In Hindu culture, marriage is one of the 'sanskar' and can be performed between a man and a woman."

"Our country runs according to the Indian culture, religions, and Indian law. In India, marriage is considered a sacred 'sanskar', whereas in other countries, marriage is a contract," the counsel said.

The court rejected the women's request and also disposed of the mother's habeas corpus plea.

The Union government has opposed same-sex marriage on the ground that marriage in India is not just a union of two individuals but an institution between biological man and woman.

It also said that judicial interference will cause "complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Marriage Act same-sex marriage Homosexuality
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp