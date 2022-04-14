STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambedkar Jayanti: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts people to uphold the spirit of Constitution

Mann said that these attempts are not being made by the foreigners or the British but by 'some of our own people', and that they need to be stopped before they succeed.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALANDHAR: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday exhorted people to uphold the spirit of Indian constitution now under threat by some powers from within the country.

Addressing a gathering here during a function to mark the 131st birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Mann said some people are trying to undermine the basic character of the constitution as envisioned by Ambedakar.

Ambedkar, who was also the country's first law minister, was the chairman of the committee that drafted the Constitution. Mann said that these attempts are not being made by the foreigners or the British but by "some of our own people", and that they need to be stopped before they succeed.

According to a release, the CM said that Ambedkar empowered the people by giving them the right to vote which helped them replace the political giants who once ruled the state.

Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manpreet Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and several others were decimated by people because of the power of vote, he said. "Democracy is a pillar of our constitution and therefore any move to tamper with its values will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

Drawing a parallel with Pakistan, the CM said the reason the neighbouring country is in dire straits is because of its weak constitutional democracy. He said that it is due to Ambedkar's vision that constitutional values have flourished in India as against Pakistan, where they floundered.

He urged the people to contribute towards making an ideal society by following the principles of equality and liberty as enshrined in the Constitution. Mann hailed Ambedkar as a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer, statesman, and one of the most towering personalities in the world history.

He said the constitution was the result of Ambedkar's unparalleled hard work, dedication, and farsightedness. Ambedkar was not only a leader of weaker sections, but belonged to the entire nation, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BR Ambedkar Bhagwant Mann Constitution
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp