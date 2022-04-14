STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Brush up presence on social media to counter AAP claims: PM’s advice to BJP MPs

While the BJP leadership may openly not consider the AAP as a threat, it is keeping a close watch on the party, especially after the electoral win in Punjab. 

Published: 14th April 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP brass has advised all its MPs and top leaders, including the cabinet ministers, to proactively counter the claims of AAP and other opposition parties on issues of public interest such as inflation, unemployment and fuel price rise. 

BJP insiders said that the MPs of Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Haryana in a recent breakfast meeting with PM Narendra Modi were asked to enhance their visibility on social media and to highlight the government achievements on development fronts for ‘exposing’ the opposition. 

While the BJP leadership may openly not consider the AAP as a threat, it is keeping a close watch on the party, especially after the electoral win in Punjab. 

At the same time, the BJP insiders said, the social media presence of almost all BJP leaders, including the MPs, is constantly being reviewed at the top level to assess how they highlight the government works.

Some Delhi MPs, in particular, were asked by the PM to increase their presence on social media, the source said. “You can notice that how the MPs and other top BJP leaders have gone on an overdrive in tweeting and exposing the AAP and the opposition.’’

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh tweeted a video ‘exposing’ the condition of government schools, the source said.

“The AAP’s attempts to make its presence felt beyond Punjab and Delhi have to be exposed by highlighting its faulty policies and governance through social media platforms,” a senior BJP leader said, conceding that BJP MPs and other leaders were becoming active after the nudge from the top echelons. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp