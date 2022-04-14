Brush up presence on social media to counter AAP claims: PM’s advice to BJP MPs

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP brass has advised all its MPs and top leaders, including the cabinet ministers, to proactively counter the claims of AAP and other opposition parties on issues of public interest such as inflation, unemployment and fuel price rise.

BJP insiders said that the MPs of Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Haryana in a recent breakfast meeting with PM Narendra Modi were asked to enhance their visibility on social media and to highlight the government achievements on development fronts for ‘exposing’ the opposition.

While the BJP leadership may openly not consider the AAP as a threat, it is keeping a close watch on the party, especially after the electoral win in Punjab.

At the same time, the BJP insiders said, the social media presence of almost all BJP leaders, including the MPs, is constantly being reviewed at the top level to assess how they highlight the government works.

Some Delhi MPs, in particular, were asked by the PM to increase their presence on social media, the source said. “You can notice that how the MPs and other top BJP leaders have gone on an overdrive in tweeting and exposing the AAP and the opposition.’’

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh tweeted a video ‘exposing’ the condition of government schools, the source said.

“The AAP’s attempts to make its presence felt beyond Punjab and Delhi have to be exposed by highlighting its faulty policies and governance through social media platforms,” a senior BJP leader said, conceding that BJP MPs and other leaders were becoming active after the nudge from the top echelons.