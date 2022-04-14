STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Every government has contributed to fulfilling goals of constitutional democracy: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said that every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely in the fulfilment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

Published: 14th April 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking India to the heights it has achieved today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and asserted that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), Modi said that every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely in the fulfilment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

"To remember them is to know about the journey of independent India. Every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking the country to the heights it has achieved today. This museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government," he said.

It is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds. "Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy," Modi said.

Asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time. "In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said.

Modi asserted that barring one or two exceptions, "we have had a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way". "That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts. At a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its Independence, this museum has come as a great inspiration," he added.

People coming here will be made familiar with the contributions of former prime ministers of the country and will get to know about their background and struggle, he said. The museum is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence.

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier. Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Constitutional democracy Prime Ministers museum
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp