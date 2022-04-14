In cash-strapped Punjab, AAP-led govt plans to buy luxury vehicles for ministers, MLAs  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: While Punjab is reeling under a financial crisis, the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is all set to buy luxury Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Toyota Fortuner for its ministers and Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) Toyota Innova Crysta for the MLAs.

However, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann says that there is no such move by the state government.

Sources said that within over a month of the formation of the AAP government, the state transport department has demanded Rs 18 crore from the state finance department to buy SUVs for ministers and legislators, and in all likelihood, the finance department might soon release the money in this regard. Besides buying Toyota Fortuner for ministers it is also proposed to buy Toyota Innova Crysta for a few MLAs. At present, there are ten ministers in the state cabinet.

It is learned that as of now only two cabinet ministers --Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur --are having Toyota Fortuner vehicles with them those also old ones, while all the other ministers have been allotted Toyota Innova Crysta vehicles from 2016 to 2021 model by the state transport department.

"As the ministers were allotted Innovas and they demanded new Fortuner vehicles and as a few MLAs also demanded new Innovas, the transport department moved a file to the finance department to buy these luxury vehicles and has demanded Rs 18 crore for the same. And if all goes as per plan, the money will be released by the finance department soon,’’ said an official.

Sources said that it is estimated that the state government is likely to spend around Rs 40 to Rs 45 lakh to buy a Toyota Fortuner (SUVs) for a minister and around Rs 25 to buy Toyota Innova Crysta (MUVs) for an MLA as the top model of the vehicles will only be purchased, as after buying these vehicles then also money will be spent on other things.

While in the previous Congress government in the state most of the cabinet ministers had kept their own luxury vehicles which they used officially and claimed Rs 18 per kilometre from the government and they were also reimbursed the salary of the driver by the government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ruled out any possibility of the state government purchasing any new vehicles for the Ministers. He said that the opposition is baselessly spreading canards for want of any issue against the Government.