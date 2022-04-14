Modi inaugurates museum dedicated to former PMs

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum dedicated to all 14 former Prime Ministers of India since Independence.

The Sangrahalaya, built on the Teen Murti Bhavan campus, tells the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-around progress of the country. Each Prime Minister (PM) has been allocated space and given prominence according to their term in office.

Besides union ministers and other dignitaries, present on the occasions were family members of former PMs—Lal Bahadur Shastri, Morariji Desai, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar, Deve Gowda, PV Narsimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the families of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were conspicuous by their absence.

According to the officials, family members of all PMs were sent invitations. Singh couldn’t attend the event probably due to his ill health but no information from Gandhis was available, said an official.

The existing Nehru Memorial Museum, designated as Block I, is now integrated with the Sangrahalaya, a new construction, which is called Block II.

Modi reached the Teen Murti Bhavan complex around 11 and purchased the first entry ticket to the museum. He straightaway went to see the old block, which has been updated and comprises exhibits related to the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru. Subsequently, he visited the new facility, where he spent about an hour.

Speaking at the ceremony, Modi said that the museum would become a source of energy for future building and inspire future generations.

“When the country is celebrating (Azadi Ka) Amrit Mahotsav --75 years of independence--, this museum has come as a grand inspiration. It has also become a living reflection of the shared heritage of each government…Citizens of the country, especially youth and future generations will come to know about PMs, they will get inspiration,” said Modi.

Modi further said that the museum would make people aware of the contribution, background, and struggle of the former PMs.

“Future generations will learn how our democratic country has been getting Prime Ministers from diverse backgrounds. This is a matter of pride for Indian citizens that most of our PMs belong to humble families. Becoming Prime Minister despite being from far-flung rural areas, extremely poor family and farmer family strengthens faith in the great traditions of Indian democratic arrangement. It also gives confidence to the youth of the country that even a person born in an ordinary family can reach the highest positions in the democratic system of India,” said the PM.

All relatives of PMs attended the event, and lauded the concept and creation of the museum.

“We never thought that there would be a museum on all former PMs. I am happy that future generations will now learn about their contribution, especially about my father. There are a lot of misconceptions about him like he had sold all the stock of gold. Why did he do so? People will now know,” said Neeraj Shekhar, son of Chandra Shekhar.