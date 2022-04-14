STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Curfew relaxed for small intervals in Khargone, only women allowed to step out

Only milk, vegetable, medical and grocery stores were allowed to open during the curfew relaxation period.

Published: 14th April 2022 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic police person with a face mask seen on duty at the deserted oppanakara street in coimbatore on sunday following the janata curfew.

Image for representation.

By PTI

KHARGONE: Curfew was relaxed for two intervals of two hours on Thursday in violence-hit Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh with police saying that alleged role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Sunday's riot would be investigated.

Only women were allowed to step out to buy essential commodities from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Curfew was relaxed after three days.

As many as 144 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

Alleged involvement of the PFI and funding of the communal violence will be investigated, newly appointed Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told reporters. He was replying to a question about allegations that the outfit could be behind the violence.

Kashwani took charge as SP on Thursday as his predecessor Siddharth Choudhary is on leave after sustaining an injury during the violence. "So far, 144 people have been arrested and 41 criminal cases have been registered," the new SP said.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations. "The situation is under control. Only women have been allowed to step out of homes and buy essential stuff during curfew relaxations," district collector Anugrah P told reporters.

Only milk, vegetable, medical and grocery stores were allowed to open during the curfew relaxation period, she added.

The BJP government in the state has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in the communal violence in Khargone.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots, and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in the violence in Khargone.

"The houses of persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste community were set ablaze (by the rioters in Khargone). Why shouldn't action be taken against such people?" Chouhan asked during a meeting in Mhow town where he paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary.

Ambedkar was born in Mhow. "Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the state on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should worry about their security and honour, but if someone indulges in riots, then `Mama' (as Chouhan is popularly called) will not spare them. The stern action against rioters will continue," the chief minister said.

He also assured that the houses torched by the rioters will be reconstructed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Curfew PFI Khargone
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp