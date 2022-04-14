STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur Diary

If the latest report by the National Family Health Survey—5 is to be believed, it’s not merely men but the women, too, consume alcohol heavily in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 14th April 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Data on liquor throws light on consumers
If the latest report by the National Family Health Survey—5 is to be believed, it’s not merely men but the women, too, consume alcohol heavily in Chhattisgarh. Another interesting revelation that came through the survey was that even though 18 per cent alcoholic men in the state quit drinking, the number of women taking liquor had increased by 5%. The women in Chhattisgarh are at number three position in the country after Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand when it comes to drinking. Besides, 17.3 per cent women in the state are addicted to tobacco. The ruling Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls promised liquor ban in the state, but nothing concrete has emerged so far.

Buoyant AAP sets its eyes on Chhattisgarh 
After its spectacular victory in the Punjab election, the Aam Aadmi Party has set its eyes on Chhattisgarh where Assembly election is due next year. Senior leaders of the party are in constant touch with state functionaries to chalk out a strategy to face the poll battle. Also, the party has sent Chhattisgarh resident Sandeep Pathak, known as ‘Chanakya’, to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. AAP had contested 85 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls but couldn’t register a single victory. In the next polls, it is planning to field candidates in all 90 seats. Besides the party’s basic thrust on health and education sectors and fight against corruption, the AAP is trying to attract youth and women. 

Safety standards at workforce site get focus
Safety training for employees at workplace is vital for any major organisation. Vedanta’s Balco in the industrial town of Korba has emerged as an inspiration as it strives to create a safer workplace in line with its philosophy of ‘Zero Harm’. The company has partnered with DuPont Sustainability Solutions to ensure best-in-class safety standards. Balco has developed an Extended Reality Zone which makes use of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality technologies to enable simulation-based training. It ensures an immersive, engaging and safe learning experience for the workforce. Welfare goals and digital technologies can boost safety culture, Balco officials said.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp