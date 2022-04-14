Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Data on liquor throws light on consumers

If the latest report by the National Family Health Survey—5 is to be believed, it’s not merely men but the women, too, consume alcohol heavily in Chhattisgarh. Another interesting revelation that came through the survey was that even though 18 per cent alcoholic men in the state quit drinking, the number of women taking liquor had increased by 5%. The women in Chhattisgarh are at number three position in the country after Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand when it comes to drinking. Besides, 17.3 per cent women in the state are addicted to tobacco. The ruling Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls promised liquor ban in the state, but nothing concrete has emerged so far.

Buoyant AAP sets its eyes on Chhattisgarh

After its spectacular victory in the Punjab election, the Aam Aadmi Party has set its eyes on Chhattisgarh where Assembly election is due next year. Senior leaders of the party are in constant touch with state functionaries to chalk out a strategy to face the poll battle. Also, the party has sent Chhattisgarh resident Sandeep Pathak, known as ‘Chanakya’, to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. AAP had contested 85 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls but couldn’t register a single victory. In the next polls, it is planning to field candidates in all 90 seats. Besides the party’s basic thrust on health and education sectors and fight against corruption, the AAP is trying to attract youth and women.

Safety standards at workforce site get focus

Safety training for employees at workplace is vital for any major organisation. Vedanta’s Balco in the industrial town of Korba has emerged as an inspiration as it strives to create a safer workplace in line with its philosophy of ‘Zero Harm’. The company has partnered with DuPont Sustainability Solutions to ensure best-in-class safety standards. Balco has developed an Extended Reality Zone which makes use of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality technologies to enable simulation-based training. It ensures an immersive, engaging and safe learning experience for the workforce. Welfare goals and digital technologies can boost safety culture, Balco officials said.

