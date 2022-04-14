STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram Navami violence: Jharkhand officials probe ‘sleeper cells’ behind communal clashes

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner also said that it would be improper to say anything at this point of time as the investigations were still on. Internet services remain cut-off in the riot-hit areas.

Published: 14th April 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  Three days after communal clashes erupted during the Ram Navami processions in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, the district administration on Wednesday claimed that the violence was backed by some “outside forces”. 

During the preliminary investigation conducted by the district administration, it was found that the incident was “not merely a clash between two communities”, but probably was provoked by the “sleeper cells backed by terrorist organisations”. 

“Though, the investigation is still on, it seems that the violence was possibly backed by some outside forces. It was not just a clash between two communities, but was probably motivated by somebody from outside,” said Lohardaga Sub-Divisional Officer Arvind Kumar Lal. He, however, refused to divulge further details saying that the investigations were still on. 

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner also said that it would be improper to say anything at this point of time as the investigations were still on. Internet services remain cut-off in the riot-hit areas.

Comments

