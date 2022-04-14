Raut cries 'relief scam' after Somaiya gets HC interim protection from arrest in Vikrant case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed a "relief scam" after the Bombay High Court gave an order granting interim protection from arrest to Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a cheating case related to alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save decommissioned warship INS Vikrant from scrapping.

Raut questioned how only people from one party are beneficiaries of "relief" granted by the courts.

"Save Vikrant is a scam. Crores and crores of rupees were collected and embezzled. A relief from the court does not mean one is absolved of the corruption charge. The collected money did not reach the Raj Bhavan. This is what Raj Bhavan states. Why have people lost faith in judiciary? It is only because of this," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP had alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from getting dismantled nine years ago.

"The relief scam is a recent stain on the judicial system. Relief scam is severe than al-Qaeda and (26/11 terrorist Ajmal) Kasab. How can only people from only one party be beneficiaries of this scam? This is the question. The matter of misappropriation of Vikrant funds is not over yet.Culprits will be punished. Wait and watch," Raut added.

Earlier in the day, a single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai said in the event of arrest in the case, Somaiya be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Justice Prabhudessai also directed Somaiya to cooperate with the police's probe into the case and asked him to "report to the investigation officer in the case for four days, beginning from April 18, between 11 am and 2 pm."

Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, and his son are accused in the cheating case.

The BJP leader has refuted allegations of cheating.