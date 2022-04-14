STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Wheat procurement by private traders in Punjab at an all-time high

The highest purchase by private players stood at 2.9 lakh metric tonnes in 2014.

Published: 14th April 2022 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

A farm worker winnows wheat as she works at a grain market in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As Russia and Ukraine account for nearly 40 per cent of the global wheat supply, the ongoing war has disrupted that supply. This has resulted in an increase in demand for wheat from India.

Being the largest wheat producing state in the country, already over one lakh tonnes of wheat have been purchased by private players from grain markets across the state in just two weeks and that too above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The government expects that it will cross the five lakh MT mark the highest ever in the last ten years.

As per the data with the state food and civil supplies department till Thursday evening 1,33,370 MT have been purchased by private traders and today itself 33,733 MT was purchased by traders. As of date the highest purchase of wheat by private traders is in Sangrur the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, at 45,851 metric tonnes followed by Ludhiana 26,836 MT, Patiala 19,388 MT and then 10,955 MT in Faridkot. At the rate of Rs 2,50 per quintal higher than the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,015 on which government agencies procure wheat from farmers.

Sources said that as per the data from the state government in the last season 1.17 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was purchased by private players and in 2020 only 56,000 MT. While the highest purchase by private players stood at 2.9 lakh metric tonnes in 2014.

A senior officer of the state food and civil supplies department said, "we have never ever seen this kind of purchase of wheat by the private players from the grain markets of the state in the procurement season. As generally, they procure between one to little more than two lakh tonnes. But this time it is the highest ever in the last ten years as we estimate that by the end of the procurement season the private players are likely to procure around 5 lakh tonnes of wheat from the state. As earlier when the MSP was not increased annually then private players used to procure around 6 to 7 lakh tonnes of wheat per year from the state. After MSP being increased every year procurement by private players is very little. But this year it will be higher than before due to the Russia and Ukraine crises.’’

The state food and civil supplies department has made arrangements for a total wheat purchase of 135 lakh tonnes.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the AAP government to immediately announce a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for farmers who were facing huge losses due to low wheat yields.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global wheat supply Russian invasion of Ukraine State Food and Civil Supplies Department
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp