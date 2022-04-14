STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security agencies will handle attacks on minorities in Kashmir: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Union minister said that there were still some incidents of violence in Kashmir but such things are common to the entire country.

Published: 14th April 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said normalcy has returned to Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted the recent attacks on minorities in Kashmir will be handled by security agencies.

The Union minister said that there were still some incidents of violence in Kashmir but such things are common to the entire country. "But, broadly, the normalcy what we see in the entire Kashmir valley is such a wonderful thing for everybody -- for the people who live here, for the people who want to visit this heavenly beautiful place, as well as for the country. It is in the interest of everyone to secure peace in the entire area," Rijiju said on the sidelines of a function here.

There has been a spurt in attacks on civilians in Kashmir over the past two weeks.

In the latest set of incidents, militants killed one local Rajput Hindu in Kulgam district while five other persons -- four non-local labourers and one local Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper -- were injured in four separate attacks. "These will be handled by security agencies. (Under) the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, things are being taken care of. I am very happy to see that normalcy has returned to Kashmir," he said.

On the tourist arrivals in Kashmir this year, Rijiju said that Jammu and Kashmir plays a leadership role in the tourism sector in the country. "The valley is not just beautiful, but there is so much to see and do -- its culture, handicraft, activities and the basic character of the people. There can be a lot to show to the people across the world. Be it sports or culture, Kashmir is moving forward fast and its benefits will reach everyone," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Kashmir minorities Kashmir violence Kashmir militancy
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp