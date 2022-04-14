Won't spare rioters; stern action against them will continue: Chouhan on Khargone violence

By PTI

MHOW/BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in the recent violence in Khargone.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations. Police have so far arrested 121 people in connection with the violence.

"The houses of persons belonging to the SC community were set ablaze (by the rioters in Khargone). Why shouldn't action be taken against such people?" Chouhan asked while addressing a meeting in Mhow town where he paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary. Ambedkar was born in Mhow.

"Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the state on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should bother about their security and honour, but if someone indulges in riots, then Mama (as Chouhan is popularly called) will not spare. The stern action against rioters will continue," the chief minister said.

Chouhan also criticised senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for posting false pictures on social media.

Police have registered FIRs against Singh for allegedly promoting religious enmity after he tweeted a picture of a mosque in another state while commenting on communal violence at Khargone.

Asking people to celebrate all festivals, including Hanuman Jayanti, Good Friday and Eid, with enthusiasm and harmony, Chouhan said, "My government is with all of you."

Chouhan assured that the houses torched by the rioters will be re-constructed by his government, but those who set them on fire will not be spared.

According to him, his government has freed 21,000 acres of land from mafias using bulldozers. "This land will be distributed among the poor," he announced.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said that he has developed five places associated with Dr Ambedkar as 'Panch Teerth'.

"Today, I have decided to include these Panch Teerths - Mhow, Nagpur (Deeksha Bhoomi), Delhi, Mumbai and London - also in the MukhyaMantri Teerth Darshan Yojana," he added.

The CM slammed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for his criticism over the violence in Madhya Pradesh, and asked him to visit the state to see for himself that all are safe and secure in the state irrespective of their caste and religion. "Here, if action is taken, then it will be against those indulging in wrongdoings," Chouhan said.