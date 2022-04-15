STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14 IPS including nine district police chiefs transferred in Uttar Pradesh

In the first major reshuffle after assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, 14 IPS officials were transferred by the state government on Friday.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In the first major reshuffle after assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials were transferred by the state government on Friday.

Those transferred include Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moradabad and eight other district police chiefs.

According to information provided by the state government, SSP of Moradabad Babloo Kumar has been kept in waiting while Superintendent of Police (SP) of Balrampur, Hemant Kutiyal, will be the new Moradabad SSP.

Rajesh Kumar Saxena, commandant of Eighth PAC battalion in Bareilly will take charge as the new SP of Balrampur, while SP of Rampur, Ankit Mittal, will replace Saxena.

IPS Ashok Kumar who was attached with police headquarters will take charge as the new SP of Rampur.

SP of Amroha, Poonam, has been kept on waiting.

SP of Hathras district Vineet Jaiswal will take the charge as the new SP of Amroha.

SP of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaustub, has been made the new SP of Maharajganj.

SP of Maharajganj Pradeep Gupta has been made the Commandant of 37 PAC battalion in Kanpur Nagar.

Vikas Kumar Vidya, the current commandant of 37 PAC battalion will take charge as the new SP of Hathras.

Sonam Kumar the SP city of Gorakhpur has been made the new SP of Sant Kabir Nagar district.

SP of Kushinagar Sachindra Patel has been kept on waiting.

He will be replaced by Dhawal Jaiswal, the current SP of Chitrakoot while Atul Sharma, the SP (rural) Saharanpur will be the Chitrakoot's new SP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh IPS Transfers
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp