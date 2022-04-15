Alliance Air to operate flights between Gujarat's Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday
Centre-run Alliance Air on Friday said it will start operating flights between Gujarat's Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday.
Published: 15th April 2022 03:07 PM | Last Updated: 15th April 2022 03:07 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Centre-run Alliance Air on Friday said it will start operating flights between Gujarat's Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday.
This will be the first flight to operate from the Keshod airport, it stated.
The Mumbai-Keshod-Mumbai flight will operate three times a week on a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft, the airline's statement said.
Keshod is an upcoming tourist destination located in Junagarh District of western Gujarat and is surrounded by the Arabian sea and beautiful forests.