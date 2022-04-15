STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambedkar didn’t support Article 370: Union Minister Virendra Kumar

Article 370 was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government on August 6,  2019, after a resolution was adopted by both Houses of Parliament. 

Published: 15th April 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

BR Ambedkar Statue. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly three years after the abrogation of Article 370, a BJP minister says Babasaheb Ambedkar never supported special status for Jammu & Kashmir.

Article 370 was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government on August 6,  2019, after a resolution was adopted by both Houses of Parliament. 

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar claimed: “Babasaheb Ambedkar was totally opposed to Article 370 that accorded special status to J&K. He never wanted it.”

Kumar said non-BJP governments of the past did not take such a step despite knowing that Ambedkar was against it.

He added that what Ambedkar wanted came true only after Modi became the prime minister.

Kumar was speaking to the media on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary under the BJP’s ‘Social Justice Fortnight’ programme at the party headquarters.

He also claimed that Ambedkar as chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee was not only opposed to Article 370, but was also in disagreement with the policies of the Jawaharlal Nehru government.

The minister accused the non-BJP governments of only using the name of Ambedkar for electoral gains instead of according him due “honour” and doing anything for the empowerment of the Scheduled Castes.

“But when BJP formed the government under the leadership of the late Atal Behari Vajpayee, the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, was posthumously conferred on Ambedkar in 1990,” Kumar said. He added that the Modi government has done a lot in the honour of Ambedkar.

“Parties which always used the SC, ST and OBC populations for electoral benefits, should see how the Modi government has developed many places as Ambedkar memorials and released coins on him. Working under the principles of Ambedkar, the present government has started developing 27,000 villages where the SC and ST people have a strong presence.”

Quoting figures, the minister further claimed that more than 50% of those who have benefited from the financial schemes of the present government belong to SC and ST categories.

“Meritorious SC and ST students are given scholarships to study overseas. This is what has to be done to make Ambedkar’s dreams come true.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babasaheb Ambedkar Article 370 Virendra Kumar
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp