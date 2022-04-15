STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah to be on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar and Puducherry from April 22-24

The programme will be a non-political event. The coming generation will be informed about the sacrifice of Veer Kunwar Singh, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day trip to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Puducherry between April 22 and April 24, top government sources said.

During the visit, Shah will be in Madhya Pradesh on April 22 followed by Bihar on April 23 and Puducherry on April 24. On April 22, the Home Minister will be participating in the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) meeting in Bhopal as the chief guest at 11 am.

Madhya Pradesh Police in association with the Home Ministry and the Bureau of Police Research and Development is organising the event at the police headquarters in Bhopal. Police officers, academicians, researchers, judicial and scientific experts will present their papers at the meet

The Union Home Minister will visit Bihar to pay tributes to freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh on April 23. Shah will also attend a program in Jagdishpur in Bihar's Arrah district on the same day in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers will be present with 75 thousand flags.

"The programme will be a non-political event. The coming generation will be informed about the sacrifice of Veer Kunwar Singh. The programme will be organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence," said sources.

On April 23, the Home Minister will reach Puducherry to attend an event. 

