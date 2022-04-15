STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal teenager kills self after threat to withdraw rape attempt complaint

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: A 14-year-old girl, who survived a rape attempt in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, set herself on fire after she was allegedly threatened to withdraw the police complaint, officials said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of Maynaguri police station area, was alone in her house on February 28 when a man allegedly tried to rape her, they said.

He ripped off her clothes but as she screamed, the man fled, they added. Subsequently, a police complaint was filed by her family and the man was arrested. However, he got out on bail, police said.

On Thursday, two men came to her house, with their faces covered, when she was alone and threatened to withdraw the police complaint, they said.

The men allegedly threatened that if she does not withdraw the complaint, her family will be killed, police said. Following this, she set herself ablaze. The girl was, however, rescued and admitted to the Jalpaiguri hospital, they said.

As her condition was critical, she was later shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, police said. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. When produced at the district court on Friday, the duo was remanded to police custody for four days.

