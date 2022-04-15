STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to expand nationwide network with 512 new district party offices 

BJP National president JP Nadda on Thursday after inaugurating a new party office in Gurugram said that out of 512 district party offices, 215 distinct party offices have already been set up.

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to expand the network of party offices at the district level across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to set up 512 district offices to promote the party's activities and outreach to the people living in the remotest parts of districts.

BJP National president JP Nadda on Thursday after inaugurating a new party office in Gurugram said that out of 512 district party offices, 215 distinct party offices have already been set up in different districts of the country, while work is in progress to set up offices in the remaining districts.

Lashing out at the previous Congress government in the country, Nadda said the previous non-BJP government did nothing for the empowerment of women, except giving mere statements and misleading the women on various issues. "It is the Modi government now and previous BJP government that had done a lot for women empowerment, and still the Modi government is working for the dignity of women by building 11 crore 'ejjat-ghars' (toilets) across the country", Nadda said.

He also claimed that the Ujjwala scheme, under which more than 10 crore poor women were given free LPG gas cylinders, has brought a drastic change in the lives of poor women who had been facing health hazards from cooking in the earthen ovens.

Quoting Dr Bhimrao Babasaheb Ambedkar, Nadda further said: "Ambedkar had said that if women are empowered, society is empowered. If women are not empowered, the society is weak". 

