Lucknow Diary

Lemon thieves on the prowl in Kanpur

The spiralling price of lemons is attracting thieves to the orchards of Kanpur. In the last four days, thieves have made way with around 15,000 lemons weighting 7.5 quintals from the orchards in the region. Rattled by the thefts, farmers have hired lathi-wielding guards to protect the crop. Chaubeypur, Bithoor, Pariyar, Katri and Mandhana areas in Kanpur are considered a lemon belt, where the fruit is grown in around 2,000 bighas (1,240 acres) of land.Ramesh Pal, a lemon grower in Bithoor Katri, said this is for the first time they are hiring people to protect the crop round-the-clock. “We are paying Rs 500 -800 per guard a day,” he said. In the retail markets in UP, lemons are being sold at a rate of Rs 250-300 per kg.

If not big chair, then big bungalow?

Everyone has the right to dream big. For a BJP leader, his ‘big’ dream came true when he got a berth in the Yogi cabinet 2.0. Having boasted about his ‘big’ stature in the BJP among his followers, he cut a sorry figure when appointed only a junior minister. Now, he is dreaming of a bungalow much bigger than what he is eligible for. The craze for a big bungalow is such that the minister saheb is after the estate department officials’ life to allot him a big bungalow instead of what he has been given. Already hurt by his ministerial position, a bungalow smaller than his expectation is like an insult to his injury. He is said to be ready to take the matter even to the top brass in Delhi.

Penance of ‘powerless’ leaders

Many high-profile ministers of the previous government went jobless after March 25. While in power, they were basking in the reflecting glory of their chair, but were inaccessible to the cadre and supporters. When they had power and position, they cared two hoots about others, now they are getting nothing more than a few ignorant glances. These ‘powerless’ leaders are not seen in Lucknow anymore. And if at all they come to the state capital, they remain confined to their cocoons to avoid public glare and those they had ignored in their heydays. Penance? To make way for new faces, the BJP had to drop over a dozen ministers who were part of the first Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

