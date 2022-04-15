STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow Diary

Everyone has the right to dream big. For a BJP leader, his ‘big’ dream came true when he got a berth in the Yogi cabinet 2.0.

Published: 15th April 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lemon thieves on the prowl in Kanpur
The spiralling price of lemons is attracting thieves to the orchards of Kanpur. In the last four days, thieves have made way with around 15,000 lemons weighting 7.5 quintals from the orchards in the region.  Rattled by the thefts, farmers have hired lathi-wielding guards to protect the crop. Chaubeypur, Bithoor, Pariyar, Katri and Mandhana areas in Kanpur are considered a lemon belt, where the fruit is grown in around 2,000 bighas (1,240 acres) of land.Ramesh Pal, a lemon grower in Bithoor Katri, said this is for the first time they are hiring people to protect the crop round-the-clock. “We are paying Rs 500 -800 per guard a day,” he said. In the retail markets in UP, lemons are being sold at a rate of Rs 250-300 per kg.

If not big chair, then big bungalow?
Everyone has the right to dream big. For a BJP leader, his ‘big’ dream came true when he got a berth in the Yogi cabinet 2.0. Having boasted about his ‘big’ stature in the BJP among his followers, he cut a sorry figure when appointed only a junior minister. Now, he is dreaming of a bungalow much bigger than what he is eligible for. The craze for a big bungalow is such that the minister saheb is after the estate department officials’ life to allot him a big bungalow instead of what he has been given. Already hurt by his ministerial position, a bungalow smaller than his expectation is like an insult to his injury. He is said to be ready to take the matter even to the top brass in Delhi.

Penance of ‘powerless’ leaders
Many high-profile ministers of the previous government went jobless after March 25. While in power, they were basking in the reflecting glory of their chair, but were inaccessible to the cadre and supporters. When they had power and position, they cared two hoots about others, now they are getting nothing more than a few ignorant glances. These ‘powerless’ leaders are not seen in Lucknow anymore. And if at all they come to the state capital, they remain confined to their cocoons to avoid public glare and those they had ignored in their heydays. Penance? To make way for new faces, the BJP had to drop over a dozen ministers who were part of the first Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp