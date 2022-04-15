STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Court remands lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to police custody till April 18

Gunaratna Sadavarte was brought to Satara on Thursday and was arrested in the case registered against him at Satara city police station.

Published: 15th April 2022 01:47 PM

By PTI

SATARA: A local court here on Friday remanded lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to police custody till April 18 in connection with a case of alleged use of objectionable language during the agitations for Maratha reservation in 2020.

The lawyer was produced before a court and was remanded to police custody till April 18.

Public prosecutor Anjum Pathan had sought police custody for 14 days, citing that the accused's voice samples need to be taken and a probe needs to be conducted to find out if he was instigated by someone to make objectionable comments.

A person had filed a police complaint alleging that Sadavarte had used objectionable words on a TV channel during the Maratha reservation agitations in 2020, an official said.

Based on the complaint, the Satara police had registered an FIR against the advocate, he said.

Sadavarte, who represents the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, was arrested along with several MSRTC workers by the Mumbai police last week after they staged a protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.

