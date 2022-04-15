STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi, Vietnam's Communist Party general secretary discuss Ukraine, South China Sea situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested for greater facilitation of market access for India's pharma and agri-products in Vietnam.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:48 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with general secretary of the Communist party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea.

In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which was established during Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Spoke with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong today. We exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and agreed to promote closer cooperation in our economic, trade and defence engagement," Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also reiterated Vietnam's importance as an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives.

The prime minister also requested for greater facilitation of market access for India's pharma and agri-products in Vietnam, the PMO statement said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the historical and civilisation links between the two countries and expressed his happiness on India's involvement in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

The leaders agreed to enhance defence partnership between the two countries, the PMO said.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in South China Sea, the statement said.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

However, several ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, Philippines and Brunei, have counter claims.

