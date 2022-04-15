STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up consumer dispute redressal mediation cells: Supreme Court tells states 

The court observed that since funds have been made available and progress should have been made, the states should inform the Amicus Curiae what progress has taken place.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court has directed all states to set up mediation cells in a suo motu case on appointment of president and members/staff of Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and inadequate infrastructure.

“Mediation cells have not been set up in many consumer forums. Mediation is an important, if not at times a better method, of resolution of disputes and thus all states are mandated to set up the mediation cells. Similarly, a direction is given for the e-filing system to be made operational within the aforesaid time period...” the order dated April 12 said.

Amicus Curiae in the case, Gopal Sankarayanan told the court that different issues of infrastructure up-gradation have been flagged in the status report submitted in pursuance of the court order dated August 11, 2021, according to data from states and Union Territories.

The court observed that since funds have been made available and progress should have been made, the states should inform the Amicus Curiae what progress has taken place, how many of those issues have been addressed, how much funds have been spent and how much more funds are required to complete the task.

Lack of practical options

It was noted by the court that the lag was caused by lack of advertisements for suitable candidates, lack of qualified candidates in smaller states, pay being an impediment for accepting the assignment for qualified candidates.

The court also noted that the nodal officer has flagged some issues arising from the funds made available by the Centre

