STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some people embracing gun due to joblessness, admits Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

The statement was made against the backdrop of the formation of a militant outfit “Lawei ba Phyrnai” (Bright Future) by a group of educated jobless youth

Published: 15th April 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma admitted that some youth in the state were embracing the gun due to joblessness and said the state’s coalition government was taking efforts to make the youth employable.

“We have taken up various programmes to create job opportunities,” Sangma told journalists.

The statement was made against the backdrop of the formation of a militant outfit “Lawei ba Phyrnai” (Bright Future) by a group of educated jobless youth.

It had sent two threat mails to the CM recently. The founder of the group was arrested by the police two days ago.

In the first email, the outfit had threatened to trigger bomb blasts every single week beginning May 1. In the second, it had demanded the release of the jailed leader of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Julius K Dorphang and warned of blowing up a school in the event of failure to do so by the government.

The state’s principal opposition party All India Trinamool Congress slammed the government for allegedly doing very little for the youth.

Party leader and former CM Mukul Sangma alleged the government was least bothered about creating jobs.

Reacting to the formation of the new insurgent group, he said the unemployment situation in the state was such that even persons with post-graduate degrees were applying for Grade IV government jobs.

Stating that these are warning signals, Sangma said the next five years would be crucial for the state which is going to the polls early next year.

In the recent past, he had cautioned the government multiple times about militancy rearing its ugly head in the state.

Recently, the HNLC, whose leaders are believed to be operating from neighbouring Bangladesh, had come forward for unconditional talks and the government also responded positively. The process of peace is on with the appointment of interlocutors by both sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad Sangma Meghalaya
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp