Three die in car fire after accident near Panipat

Three people were burnt to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire after it rammed into a truck on Panipat-Rohtak national highway.

Published: 15th April 2022

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Three people were burnt to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire after it rammed into a truck on Panipat-Rohtak national highway on Friday, police said.

"Three people were burnt to death inside the car which immediately caught fire after the accident," Israna Police Station Inspector Deepak Kumar said over the phone from Panipat.

The officer said the truck was coming from Gohana and was bound for Panipat.

"When the truck driver took a right turn to enter the Anaj Mandi, the car which was coming from Gohana hit the side of the heavy vehicle near Israna.

"Soon the car caught fire. Although there were people nearby, nobody got a chance to rescue those trapped inside," he said.

He said the deceased were yet to be identified.

