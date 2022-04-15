Vaisakhi: In poll-bound Australia, politicians remember generosity of Sikh community

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Australia will hold a general election on May 21. And the election campaign has kicked off with politicians doing all it takes to woo voters.

Now, for instance, on the occasion of Vaisakhi, politicians across different parties sent out their wishes to the Sikh community.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, whose conservative coalition reportedly trails Labour in opinion polls, sent an official message to mark this harvest festival.

"I am sending my warm greetings to all who will gather to celebrate this festival of Vaisakhi. I honour the Sikh community for the acts of generosity and compassion that they show in communities across the land. Here in a country of acceptance and inclusion – we practice our beliefs and customs free from persecution and discrimination. It is a reminder that Australia is an open, free, accepting and multicultural nation. The most successful multicultural nation on earth,’’ PM Morisson said.

Sikhs are the fifth largest religious group in Australia. Though their numbers are small (0.5 per cent of the population) they are an affluent community that is involved extensively in welfare activities across the country. The major clusters of Sikhs are in Greater Melbourne, Sydney and Greater Brisbane.

PM Morisson’s political rival and opposition leader, Anthony Albanese of the Labour party, too remembered to extend greetings to the Sikhs.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the Sikh community in Australia for stepping up to help the victims of the recent devastating floods. In times of crisis, the warmth and generosity of the Sikh community know no bounds- whether it is the bushfires, floods or the Covid 19 pandemic, the Sikh community is the first to step up and lead. It is a shining demonstration of the values and character of the community,’’ Albanese said today.

Whether it was fighting in the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) during the first World War, stepping in to offer community service during floods, or the pandemic, Sikhs are always pitching in to help observe Australian politicians.

"The beginning of the harvest season marks a time of abundance, not just an abundance of food and other possessions but in the company of friends and family. The Hindu and Sikh diaspora in Australia embody this sense of justice – especially social justice – all year round,’’ said labour MP for Greenway, Michelle Rowland.

NSW Labour MP Chriss Minns also extended Vaisakhi greetings to those living in New South Wales.

Whether the ethnic group is large or small, during an election even a small percentage of votes can change the result!