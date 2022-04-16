STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid COVID uptick, Uttar Pradesh puts NCR districts on alert mode

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

Published: 16th April 2022 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode, according to an official statement.

Directions to this effect were given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 management in the state, the statement said.

During the meeting, the chief minister observed that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts.

He asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode, it said.

Seeing the current circumstances, the entire NCR has been put on alert mode, it added.

Adityanath also directed officials to send samples of COVID-19 patients for genome sequencing.

According to the statement, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.

Adityanath asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

Booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.

The chief minister asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions, the statement said.

Besides, he said, awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), according to the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp