Army's adopted village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar registers 100 per cent COVID vaccination

Chingam village has become the first remote hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to register 100 percent COVID vaccination.

Published: 16th April 2022

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Chingam village has become the first remote hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to register 100 percent Covid vaccination, the Army said on Saturday.

Located 50 kilometres from Kishtwar town, the village has been adopted by the Army with an aim to reduce the hardships of the people and ensure the implementation of COVID-19 protocols, thus saving precious lives and breaking the chain of the virus, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said here.

He said with dedicated efforts of the Army, the civil administration and the people, Chingam has become a model village by achieving 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination.

"Chingam village has become the first one in the region to achieve 100 percent vaccination of people to include 12 to 14 year age category," the Lt Col said.

Kishtwar is the largest district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which includes a large number of remote locations with limited access to basic medical facilities.

"The challenges thrown by COVID-19 pandemic to such places necessitated attention in terms of medical support and awareness to the local populace," the Army PRO said.

"Continued awareness among the local population has resulted in zero case of coronavirus," he added.

