Bharat Ratna demand for Ram Vilas Paswan gains momentum

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The demand to confer Bharat Ratna on former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan is gaining momentum in Bihar. Both factions of Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the late patriarch of SCs with the country’s highest civilian award.

Though both Paras and Chirag are fighting each other as political rivals of the Paswan legacy, they have united in their demand for a Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas. Senior Paswan, who worked with several prime ministers during his five-decade long career and often called the bellwether of Indian politics, was awarded Padma Bhushan (posthumously) last year. His son and MP from Jamui, Chirag had received the award on behalf of the departed leader.

“He was a leader of national stature and the list of his contributions is long. He was so worried about the welfare of the poor that he worked day and night for them,” said Paras, the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries.

“Bharat Ratna will be a real tribute to the departed leader,” said Chirag, adding his bit to the demand. He met the Union railway minister and urged him to rename Hajipur railway station after Ram Vilas. Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has also demanded Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas.

