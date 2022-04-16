Doctors stir: Nagaland stares at disruption of public health services

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nagaland stares at the disruption of public health services due to a conflict between the doctors and the state government.

The Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) has threatened to go on three-day mass casual leave from April 18, followed by an indefinite agitation if its demand is not fulfilled.

The association is demanding that the retirement age of doctors be raised to 62 years from 60 years. The government has turned it down. It requested NIDA to withdraw the decision but the association has stuck to its guns.

The government warned that the doctors, resorting to the agitation, would be liable for appropriate action under the provisions of Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968 and Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1978.

The government said it would also deduct the salary of the doctors based on its policy of "no work, no pay".

According to the state's Chief Secretary J Alam, there are several Supreme Court judgements that said going on a strike is a grave misconduct under the rules.

The state government is worried that the agitation by the doctors would severely disrupt health care services to the extent of endangering the lives of patients.

"...maintenance of public health and sanitation including hospitals and dispensaries are essential services under the Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1978…therefore, no one shall be granted casual leave for the period - 18th to 20th April 2022," an official statement said.

The reason behind the NIDA's demand is a 2016 statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the retirement age of doctors would be enhanced to 65 years considering their shortage. Subsequently, several states had raised the retirement age of doctors.

NIDA president Dr E Phyantsuthung said just months after Modi's statement, it had submitted a memorandum to the state government to raise the retirement age. The government reciprocated by forming a cabinet sub-committee to look into the issue but thereafter, it did not take any steps.

So, on October 27, 2020, the association had submitted another memorandum demanding that the retirement age be raised to 62 years for administrative posts and 65 years for clinical posts.

Fearing a crisis in the public health services during the first wave of the pandemic when the NIDA was planning to launch an agitation, the state government had made a written commitment to resolve the matter within a year but the issue remains to this day.